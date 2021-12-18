Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the November 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ PIE traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 26,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,041. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $27.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1,344.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

