Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBWP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 120.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:KBWP opened at $78.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.98. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $81.84.

