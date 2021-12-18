Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (ISDX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

NASDAQ:ISDX opened at $30.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.81. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $32.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

