Investors Buy Large Volume of Engagesmart Call Options (NYSE:ESMT)

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,594 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 8,845% compared to the average daily volume of 29 call options.
NYSE ESMT opened at $21.21 on Friday. Engagesmart has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $38.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.50.
Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Engagesmart will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,310,953,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,526,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,808,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,688,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
About Engagesmart
EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.
