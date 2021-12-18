Investors Buy Large Volume of Engagesmart Call Options (NYSE:ESMT)

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,594 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 8,845% compared to the average daily volume of 29 call options.

NYSE ESMT opened at $21.21 on Friday. Engagesmart has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $38.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.50.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Engagesmart will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESMT shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.50 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Engagesmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,310,953,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,526,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,808,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,688,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

