Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) CEO Sells $980,981.60 in Stock

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

INVH opened at $42.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $43.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,372,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,923,000 after purchasing an additional 67,726 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,075,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,881,000 after purchasing an additional 331,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

INVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

