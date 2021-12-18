iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $116.01 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $120.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

