iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 74,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 209.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 475,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,335,000 after acquiring an additional 47,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 15,998 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $72.52 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.46 and a 200-day moving average of $75.83.

