iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,958 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,983,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,860,000 after acquiring an additional 89,363 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,330,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,747 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 73,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $58.75 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $58.25 and a 52 week high of $69.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.58.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.