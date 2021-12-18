iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 29,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $472,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $58.25 and a one year high of $69.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.58.

