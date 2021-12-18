iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.50

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.50 and last traded at $63.50, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.26.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KXI. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 572.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

