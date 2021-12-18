iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COMT) Trading Down 1%

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COMT) traded down 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.64 and last traded at $29.71. 1,365,804 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 594,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.02.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average is $35.03.

