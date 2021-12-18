iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYGH. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYGH opened at $87.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.57. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $85.70 and a 1 year high of $88.49.

