iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Sold by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 23,407 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 254.4% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 117,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 35,047 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $62.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $97.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.93.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

