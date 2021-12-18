iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,692 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of GWM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $29,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

EFG stock opened at $106.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

