iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 158,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 916,552 shares.The stock last traded at $25.07 and had previously closed at $25.01.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.87.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,261,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 2,452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,349,000 after purchasing an additional 856,991 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,531,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,796,000 after purchasing an additional 347,488 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.