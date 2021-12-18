iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the November 15th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 762.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 33,242 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,095,000. Glovista Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 101,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 996.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.283 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

