iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Sold by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. cut its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Mathes Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mathes Company Inc. owned about 0.37% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $13,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $427.19 on Friday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $338.18 and a 12 month high of $453.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.75.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

