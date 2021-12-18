iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 14.5% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $29,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 45,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $969,000. ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $256.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.12 and a 200 day moving average of $250.26. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $205.71 and a 1 year high of $265.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

