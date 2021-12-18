iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $21,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,814,000 after purchasing an additional 478,845 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,054,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $256.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.26. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $205.71 and a 12-month high of $265.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

