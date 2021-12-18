iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,673 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $16,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 184,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,819,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $360,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,060,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,448,000 after purchasing an additional 49,537 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,270,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 33,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $163.05 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $132.50 and a 52 week high of $167.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

