iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Archer Investment Corp’s 4th Largest Position

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,565 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 3.2% of Archer Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 127,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,851,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,016,000 after buying an additional 13,876 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 209,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.14. The stock had a trading volume of 62,420,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,408,260. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $190.94 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

