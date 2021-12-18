iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 12.8% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $27,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after buying an additional 13,876 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 209,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,795,000 after buying an additional 9,954 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 135.2% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, Motco lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.96 on Friday, hitting $215.14. 62,420,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,408,260. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $190.94 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.