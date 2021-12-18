iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Holdings Trimmed by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $269.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.53. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $217.31 and a 1 year high of $279.45.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.