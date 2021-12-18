iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,609 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,428,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,645,000 after purchasing an additional 922,836 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $462.11 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $363.38 and a 1-year high of $475.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

