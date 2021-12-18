IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) were down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 629,262 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,393,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IT Tech Packaging stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) by 103.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,552 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.25% of IT Tech Packaging worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP)

IT Tech Packaging, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of paper products. It operates through the Dongfang Paper and Baoding Shengde segments. The Dongfang Paper segment produces printing paper and corrugating medium paper. The Baoding Shengde segment produces digital photo paper.

