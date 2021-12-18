Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,346 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 40.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,921,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,036,000 after buying an additional 14,665,460 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 12.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,082,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,321 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 36.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,053,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401,400 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 36.0% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,066,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,415 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 31.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,373,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 15.93%. Analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.36%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.