iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Insider Joanne Jenkins Lager Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $287,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joanne Jenkins Lager also recently made the following trade(s):

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, December 10th, Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $120,750.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 28,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $966,000.00.

Shares of ITOS stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.38. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $47.61. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.97 and a beta of 1.55.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iTeos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,666,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 14.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 181.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 15,141 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.