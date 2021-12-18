iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 460,000 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the November 15th total of 636,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 60,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $2,206,722.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 24,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $668,089.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 394,603 shares of company stock worth $12,617,552. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITOS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iTeos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.97 and a beta of 1.55. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

