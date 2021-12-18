ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Short Interest Down 35.6% in November

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,978,200 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the November 15th total of 7,729,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,914.7 days.

ITVPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, November 1st.

ITVPF remained flat at $$1.46 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. ITV has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $1.89.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

