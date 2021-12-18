IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) to report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.21). IVERIC bio posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($1.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

ISEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 4,517 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $66,580.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms bought 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $50,024.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,260 shares of company stock valued at $327,353. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISEE. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.29. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.32.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

