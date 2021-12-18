Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Bank of America

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.90.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of JBL opened at $65.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. Jabil has a 1-year low of $40.87 and a 1-year high of $66.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 6.99%.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $901,815.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,564 shares of company stock valued at $7,182,360. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,155,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,839,000 after acquiring an additional 41,278 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,649,000 after acquiring an additional 383,062 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Jabil by 7.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,438,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,857,000 after acquiring an additional 232,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Jabil by 3.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,724,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,710,000 after acquiring an additional 58,015 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.