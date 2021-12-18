Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE) Stock Price Down 37.9%

Jade Road Investments Limited (LON:JADE)’s stock price traded down 37.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.12). 62,738 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.19).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.38 million and a P/E ratio of 7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 54.23, a current ratio of 73.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Jade Road Investments Company Profile (LON:JADE)

Jade Road Investments Limited invests in various small and medium enterprises in Asia. The company was formerly known as Adamas Finance Asia Limited and changed its name to Jade Road Investments Limited in January 2021. Jade Road Investments Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

