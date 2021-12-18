Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,257 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Franklin Resources worth $8,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,185,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,029,611,000 after purchasing an additional 252,788 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 16.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,112,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $227,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,055 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,547,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $145,468,000 after purchasing an additional 206,868 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 9.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,912,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $125,155,000 after purchasing an additional 349,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 85.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,081,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $98,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,745 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 3,604,359 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEN opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average of $32.23. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

