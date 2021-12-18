Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $7.54 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.14% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $7,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 87,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $32.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.89. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $33.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.