Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $7.89 Million Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $7,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $146,650,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 935.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 385,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,093,000 after acquiring an additional 432,129 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 169.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 604,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,587,000 after acquiring an additional 380,265 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 9,629.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 314,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,510,000 after acquiring an additional 311,697 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,573,000 after acquiring an additional 303,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.18.

LPLA opened at $157.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.12. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.59 and a 1-year high of $176.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.57%.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $282,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total transaction of $2,840,159.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,244. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.