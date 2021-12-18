Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,052 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $9,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 756.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 1,339.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.94.

TWTR opened at $43.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.19 and a 200 day moving average of $60.29. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $265,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $61,516,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,379,515 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

