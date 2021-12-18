Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 11.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $8,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.08.

FRT stock opened at $129.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $81.85 and a 12-month high of $135.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.38 and its 200 day moving average is $121.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 141.25%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

