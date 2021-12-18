Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 0.66. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $14.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jill Leversage purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock worth $10,841,625 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,702,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 902,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,976,000 after acquiring an additional 291,672 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,728,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 24,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 641,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.