Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Agile Group Holdings Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AGPYY)

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Agile Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Cheung now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $17.48 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $18.40.

Get Agile Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Agile Group stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.30. Agile Group has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $77.55.

Agile Group Company Profile

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.