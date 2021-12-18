JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain from recovered silicon materials to solar modules. JinkoSolar’s principal products are silicon wafers, solar cells and solar modules which are all along the photovoltaic value chain, with a global network spanning across Europe, North America and Asia. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CICC Research raised JinkoSolar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. CIBC raised shares of JinkoSolar from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $66.10 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.22.

NYSE JKS opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.32. JinkoSolar has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $85.32.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 163.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,058,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,394 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in JinkoSolar by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,598,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,433 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 871.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 983,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 2,619.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,928,000 after buying an additional 944,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 104.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 399,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

