Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,041 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $7,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $77.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.35 and a 52-week high of $81.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.53.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.21.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

