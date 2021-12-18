JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Enel (BIT:ENEL) a €9.20 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.34) target price on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ENEL. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.11) price objective on shares of Enel in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.25 ($10.39) target price on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.20 ($10.34) target price on shares of Enel in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($7.87) price target on shares of Enel in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.55) price target on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €9.17 ($10.31).

Enel has a 52 week low of €4.16 ($4.67) and a 52 week high of €5.59 ($6.28).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

