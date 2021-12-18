JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $175.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded DoorDash from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $180.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $226.50.

NYSE:DASH opened at $148.81 on Wednesday. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $257.25. The company has a market cap of $51.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.07.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $8,670,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total value of $2,028,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,718,536 shares of company stock worth $2,169,767,989 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

