JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $112.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SBUX. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Starbucks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.71.

Shares of SBUX opened at $108.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $127.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,860,884,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,251,235,000 after acquiring an additional 462,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,212,852,000 after acquiring an additional 563,271 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 5.4% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,655,028,000 after acquiring an additional 753,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Starbucks by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,190 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

