JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 6,500 ($85.90) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AHT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,350 ($70.70) to GBX 5,700 ($75.33) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,230 ($82.33) to GBX 6,650 ($87.88) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($76.65) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,570 ($73.61) to GBX 5,850 ($77.31) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,961.11 ($78.78).

Shares of AHT stock opened at GBX 6,032 ($79.71) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,063.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,687.24. Ashtead Group has a one year low of GBX 3,246 ($42.90) and a one year high of GBX 7,448.22 ($98.43). The stock has a market cap of £26.91 billion and a PE ratio of 32.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

