Juggernaut Price Down 18.3% This Week (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 18th. Juggernaut has a market cap of $23.19 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Juggernaut has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Juggernaut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001251 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00041703 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007276 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut (CRYPTO:JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

