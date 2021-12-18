Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Short Interest Down 44.0% in November

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the November 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of JP stock remained flat at $$1.05 during trading on Friday. 23,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,645. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 million, a P/E ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. Jupai has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $4.97.

Jupai (NYSE:JP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 24th. The asset manager reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.82 million during the quarter. Jupai had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 0.75%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupai in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jupai during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Jupai by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Jupai Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of wealth and asset management services. It focuses on distributing wealth management products and providing advisory services to high-net-worth individuals. The company was founded in July 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

