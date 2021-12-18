JUST Hits One Day Trading Volume of $336.63 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. JUST has a total market capitalization of $413.10 million and approximately $336.63 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST coin can now be bought for $0.0566 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, JUST has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUST Coin Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official website is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

