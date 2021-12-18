Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,875.06

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,875.06 ($24.78) and traded as low as GBX 1,736 ($22.94). Kainos Group shares last traded at GBX 1,776 ($23.47), with a volume of 154,289 shares trading hands.

KNOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,765 ($23.32) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,680 ($22.20) to GBX 2,100 ($27.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,875.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,747.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. Kainos Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.66%.

In other news, insider Tom Burnet acquired 13,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,804 ($23.84) per share, with a total value of £250,124.60 ($330,546.58).

About Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.