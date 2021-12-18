Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Shares Gap Down to $4.16

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.16, but opened at $4.05. Kaltura shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on KLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Kaltura from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaltura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kaltura from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Kaltura from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $42.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.29 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kaltura Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaltura Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

